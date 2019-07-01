Nearly 100 forced out of apartments after lightning strikes Haverhill smokestack

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 100 people have been forced to flee a Haverhill apartment complex after a neighboring smokestack was struck by lightning during Sunday’s ferocious storms, leading to fears of collapse.

Lightning blasted the smokestack at the Hamel Mill Lofts Sunday afternoon, blowing bricks off its sides and leaving a crack running top to bottom along the structure.

“We heard a really loud bang, and we didn’t know what it was,” said Jackie McCann, who lives nearby. “We’re kind of shocked to see that it was this close to us.”

Officials said the damage is severe enough to require the residents of the former leather factory to evacuate while the smokestack is taken down.

“The height of the chimney would be the collapse zone, so we want to take all that precaution in case someone gets hurt,” said Haverhill Fire Chief William Laliberty.

“They’re due to have more wind and rain tonight, more lightning. We can’t take a chance,” said Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini.

Residents said they plan to stay elsewhere for a few days while the smokestack comes down.

“It’s kind of a shame it has to come down, but it’s not safe,” said resident David Zellner.

“All it takes is a couple of seconds at the wrong time,” Laliberty added.

