Nearly 100 hospital workers in Boston reportedly test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 100 hospital workers in Boston have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Forty-five Brigham and Women’s Hospital employees contracted the virus, Brigham Health Media Relations Associate Serena Bronda told CNN.

The infected employees will return to work after being cleared by Occupational Health Services, Bronda added.

Massachusetts General Hospital has 41 employees with the virus, Senior Public Affairs Officer Terri Ogan told CNN.

She added that most of the infected workers are believed to have caught the virus somewhere other than the hospital.

