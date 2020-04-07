Nearly 100 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mass., bringing death toll to 356 as officials brace for surge of patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 15,202 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 13,837 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 356 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 7,161 men and 7,995 women. 1,435 of the patients have been hospitalized, 4,316 not hospitalized and 9,451 are under investigation.

405 are from Barnstable County, 278 are from Berkshire County, 768 are from Bristol County, nine from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,841 from Essex County, 118 from Franklin County, 997 from Hampden County, 158 from Hampshire County, 3,187 from Middlesex County, 1,592 from Norfolk County, 1,194 from Plymouth County, 3,245 from Suffolk County, 1,172 from Worcester County and 229 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Nearly 100 more deaths were reported. The Department of Public Health said this number reflects deaths that occurred over the weekend in addition to those that occurred over the last 24 hours.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 81,344 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

