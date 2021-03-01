Nearly 100 pets rescued from storm battered Texas arrive in Mass.

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA showed off nearly 100 animals that have just arrived in Massachusetts from storm-battered Texas on Monday — all of them looking for their forever home.

A team of eight volunteers drove down to the Lone Star state last week to rescue 91 cats and dogs from shelters that became overwhelmed by a deadly winter storm.

“Shelters have experienced issues trying to get water, electricity and heat. And Texas is already a really overpopulated state for homeless animals. So as soon as this issue happened, so many more animals needed to come into shelter systems. So, they started to get overwhelmed with the number of animals overall,” explained. “So, we said look we have vans, we have people and we have space so we’re gonna come to you.”

After spending a few days in quarantine, dogs will be checked out by veterinarians and then they will be ready for adoption.

“They’re probably a little disappointed that they just got out of their first snowstorm and back into a snowy area,” joked.

MSPCA staffers said none of the animals were taken from their previous owners.

“Dogs like Whiskey were already looking for homes and not having any luck where there’s so many homeless animals in Texas,” said. “So we relieved a little bit of their stress by getting these animals up to us into a place where there’s so many people looking for adoptable animals right now in Massachusetts.”

The pets will be spread out to shelters in Salem, Methuen, Boston and Centerville on Cape Cod.

Anyone looking for information on adopting these and other pets can click here for details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)