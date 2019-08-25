Nearly 1,000 runners raise $130K in Jimmy Fund race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 1,000 runners laced up for a cause Sunday morning, raising $132,000 at the Jimmy Fund Fun Run in West Roxbury.

The fund supports care for adults and kids battling cancer as well as cancer research, and the second annual 5K at Millenium Park had perfect conditions for a run.

“We had to reschedule … and now we’re about 30-degrees cooler and it’s just a perfect day of people having a great time,” said Jimmy Fund Vice President Suzanne Fountain. And there’s lots to do after the race.”

