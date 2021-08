FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 10,000 flags were placed in Foxboro Thursday as a tribute to those who lost their lives to addiction.

Each flag was placed by a member of the Foxboro Jaycees and represents a person who has died dating back to 2015.

The display was set up in connection with Overdose Awareness Day which is on Tuesday.

