Nearly 10,000 without power as fierce winds leave behind damages

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Fierce winds toppled trees overnight, leaving behind a trail of damage across the state.

In Tewksbury, three power poles on Trull Road sustained heavy damage after a tree came crashing down, causing officials to close down the street.

Crews also responded to Wisconsin Road where a pole snapped.

The Tewksbury Police Department said that they are handling multiple calls for trees, wires and poles down. They are urging people to be cautious when heading out.

Emergency crews are reminding everyone that if you come across a downed wire, do not touch it and call 911.

As of 6 a.m., nearly 10,000 customers throughout Massachusetts woke without power.

In Wilmington, a tree crashed onto a home. Officials said no one sustained any injuries.

Trees also toppled onto a car in Upton, bringing down with it wires. No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)