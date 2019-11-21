(WHDH) — A food manufacturing company recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products sold in several states, including Massachusetts.

Missa Bay, LLC, announced Thursday the recall of 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

This discovery came after the Maryland Department of Health tested individual ingredients in an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad as part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation. The lettuce in this salad tested positive for E. coli.

Thirty-eight products that contain the same lot of lettuce are impacted by the recall.

The items were produced between Oct. 14 and 16, and shipped to locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)