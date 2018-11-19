Nearly 100K pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible contamination

(WHDH) — Nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

Swift Beef Company is recalling about 99,260 pounds after a ground beef sample that was collected at a processing center tested positive for E. coli, officials said.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 628” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail distributors for further processing and food service distributors for institutional use in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The ground beef was produced on Oct. 24, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the contamination.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

