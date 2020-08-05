Nearly 120,000 without power as tropical storm cleanup continues throughout Mass.

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through Massachusetts on Tuesday, downing trees and power lines and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 120,000 customers in the Bay State remained without power as a result of the severe weather.

Powerful winds uprooted a large tree in Waltham that has completely blocked an entire street.

Downed power lines lit up the night sky in Fitchburg. A passerby captured video of sparks and flames coming from the downed lines.

A Rehoboth man suffered injuries after a tree fell on him in his yard on Reservoir Avenue.

The man’s neighbor, Ralph Potter, heard him call for help and ran to the rescue.

“I couldn’t run fast enough,” Potter said. “He knew it was coming and tried to run.”

Emergency responders got the man out from underneath the tree and he was taken to a hospital, where Potter says he thinks he will be just fine.

The high winds also caused a branch to fall and damage an EMS SUV that had responded to the scene.

A massive tree limb crushed a truck in Leicester and another fallen tree damaged a home in Mansfield.

