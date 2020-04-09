Nearly 140,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fewer people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week compared to the week before, but the number of people searching for jobless aid remains high as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on April 4, the United States Department of Labor reported 139,583 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 181,423 initial claims filed in the week ending on March 28.

A total of 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, rising the three-week initial claims total to 16.8 million.

The nation has now reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one. To apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

