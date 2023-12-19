Nearly 140,000 residents were still without power Tuesday morning, waking up the day after a wet and windy storm rocked southern New England.

Many schools are closed Tuesday due to continued issues with power; Cohasset, Duxbury, Marshfield, Norwell, Pembroke, Millis, South Shore Christian Academy, and Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical, and Foxborough Regional Charter are closed all day. Scituate closed schools for Tuesday morning.

At the storm’s peak, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 285,000 outages statewide, with South Shore communities among the hardest hit.

“Our crews worked throughout the day today, where safe to do so, and will continue throughout the night and around the clock to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” Tim Moore, National Grid’s Vice President for Electric Operations for New England said Monday night in a statement. “We are working through multiple 911 and other emergency calls, and our workforce is removing hazards, navigating around fallen trees, blocked roads, and flooding as we make repairs and restore service throughout the impacted regions.”

National Grid said they have increased staffing and shifts and secured additional crews, including from New York and Canada, that will work around the clock until service is restored to all customers.

Eversource also had crews out throughout the night to restore power.

Crews are continuing to make good progress despite challenging conditions, restoring power to 132,000 of our customers and clearing 115 blocked roads since last night. We'll continue working around the clock to get the power back and shifting crews to our hardest-hit communities. pic.twitter.com/5JE3G0VTrt — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) December 19, 2023

Local wind gusts peaked at 90 miles-per-hour on Great Blue Hill in Milton. Elsewhere, Boston, Nantucket, Norwood and North Weymouth recorded gusts over 60 miles-per-hour.

The storm also dropped several inches of rain in many spots, with 4.8 inches measured in Ashfield, 3.84 measured in Stow and 3.31 measured in Norwood.

Downed trees, flooding, structural damage

As the rain continued to fall Monday, reports of damage poured in.

In Boston, debris from a MassArt building crashed to the ground off Huntington Avenue after a structure hanging over a building entrance appeared to collapse.

Downed trees blocked roads in communities including Haverhill, Foxborough, Millbury, Waltham and Topsfield, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Flooding also closed roads.

In Cohasset, police said a falling tree branch hit a moving car on Route 3A. Police said the car was badly damaged. Both a mother and her infant suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

In Medfield, a tree fell on a police cruiser. Police shared photos showing the damaged car but said no one was hurt.

In Newton, downed power lines landed on top of a car, causing it to catch fire. The car was left partially melted and burned. The driver, officials said, got herself out of the car but was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Wind ripped the roof off a car wash in Salem, New Hampshire.

In Lynnfield, Danvers, Wellesley, Weston and Boston, falling trees hit houses.

Fatality in Hanover

Authorities say an 89-year-old man was killed after high winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall onto a trailer in Hanover Monday morning.

Both Hanover police and firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the man, who was described as having severe head trauma as a result of the downed tree.

WATCH: Man in Hanover killed by falling tree

“The victim had severe head trauma and was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “He has been identified as Robert Horky, 89, of Hingham.”

Officials said an investigation into the incident was ongoing, with the DA’s office emphasizing that the area experienced heavy rain and high wind gusts before and during the incident.

Impacted commutes

The Federal Aviation Administration at one point grounded all flights departing Logan Airport. Flights were still severely delayed as of Monday afternoon, and were back to normal by Tuesday.

MBTA ferry service was disrupted on multiple routes, only resuming for some routes around 2 p.m. Monday. Though service resumed elsewhere, the MBTA on its website said there will be no service on the Hull ferry through the end of the day Tuesday while crews complete cleanup work at the Hull Dock.

The T didn’t share further information on damage near the dock. Video from the area, though, showed cars crushed by toppled poles. No injuries were reported.

WATCH: Cars crushed by toppled poles near MBTA Hull ferry parking lot

Severe flooding in New Hampshire and Maine

Stormy conditions also extended north, bringing severe flooding to parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

In Newry, Maine, video showed large pieces of metal floating down the Sunday River.

WATCH: Storm triggers flooding in New Hampshire, Maine

More than five inches of rain in the area ultimately damaged roads and trails at the nearby Sunday River ski resort, prompting the resort to close on Tuesday. Sunday River in a statement said it was assessing damage and will work to reopen as soon as possible.

In New Hampshire, additional video showed the Saco River near North Conway overflowing its banks, sending floodwaters into riverfront areas and uprooting trees.

