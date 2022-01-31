(WHDH) — Several residences and businesses in Massachusetts remain without power following a massive snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of snow in some communities.

Nearly 1,500 customers were still without power as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

The majority of the outages were reported on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Saturday’s winter storm brought more than 80 mph wind gusts on parts of the Cape in addition to several inches of snow.

