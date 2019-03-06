Nearly 15,000 sign petition calling for Gillette to drop stadium sponsorship after Kraft charges

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 14,000 people have signed a petition calling for Gillette to remove its name from the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution after owner Robert Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas.

A new Care2 petition, which was started after court documents revealed Kraft was caught on surveillance video paying cash in exchange for sexual services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on two separate occasions, has been signed by 397 Massachusetts residents.

Care2 is a social networking website that was founded in 1998.

The large sting operation exposed that the workers, who were mostly from China, were lured to America with the promise of regular massage therapy work but were instead forced into performing sexual work.

“Robert Kraft believed his power would protect him from being held accountable for exploiting vulnerable women forced into sex slavery. This is exactly the kind of behavior Gillette said it will stand against,” Care2’s Rebbecca Gerber said.

Gillette recently changed its tagline to, “The Best Man Can Be,” in an effort to represent the brand’s commitment to promoting healthy representations of what masculinity means.

Procter and Gamble has had naming rights to Gillette Stadium since 2002. They signed a 15-year extension in 2010 that includes exclusive naming and sponsorship rights through the 2031 NFL season.

Care2 plans to keep pushing the petition until they get a response from the Patriots or Gillette.

Kraft is facing two counts of soliciting prostitution. Through a spokesperson, Kraft “categorically” denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

