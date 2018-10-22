(WHDH) — Nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos are being recalled due to possible salmonella and listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Texas-based Ruiz Food Products, Inc. announced the recall of 24-count Go-Go Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos, Go-Go Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos and Go-Go Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla.

The affected items shipped to distributors nationwide bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The potential problem was discovered on Oct. 16 when Ruiz Food learned that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled due to salmonella and listeria monocytogenes concerns.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the taquitos.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

