Nearly 2,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine spoiled at Jamaica Plain VA hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 2,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine spoiled at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center due to a freezer failure.

VA Boston Pharmacy staff found that the freezer had failed on Tuesday, resulting in 1,900 vaccine doses being compromised, according to a VA Boston Healthcare System spokesperson.

“The freezer was in a secure location and had an alarm system installed,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The plug was found loose after a contractor accidentally removed it while cleaning. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident and why the monitoring and alarm system did not work as expected.”

Replenishment doses are being processed and the spokesperson says they do not foresee disruption of their vaccination effort.

