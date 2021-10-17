BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of health care workers remain unvaccinated, officials at Mass General said Sunday, with a deadline approaching Wednesday.

Officials said 3 percent of the workforce, or about 2,000 people, haven’t gotten vaccinated for COVID-19.

Hospital workers will need to show documentation of getting at least one vaccine shot by Wednesday or face being placed on unpaid leave.

