WHITSETT, N.C. (WHDH) — Authorities found nearly 20,000 pounds of bathroom paper products inside a stolen tractor-trailer in Whitsett, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Deputies investigating the driver of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer who allegedly committed a motor vehicle violation on Interstate 40 followed the vehicle to a warehouse, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At the facility, deputies discovered that the trailer had been reported stolen and was being used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

