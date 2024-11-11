LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fierce fight against fires is continuing across Massachusetts, where dry conditions have sparked trouble for crews in many parts of the state.

According to the state Department of Fire Services, as of Sunday evening “210 wildfires burning 532 acres had been reported in the preceding seven days, including 50 in the previous 24 hours”.

The department said that number is more than double the number of fires in one day that the state typically sees during the entire month of November.

A brushfire in Lynn had scorched hundreds of acres as of Monday morning, with a stretch of dry weather set to continue.

More than 400 acres in that city were scorched over the weekend, but firefighters said the fire is now under control.

Leaves were seen smoldering Monday afternoon. Although rain sprinkled the region Sunday night, fire officials said it was not enough to extinguish the fire completely.

The Gannon Municipal Golf Course was back open Monday after the back nine had to be closed Sunday, while thick smoke covered some of the fairways.

“Depending on the wind, I mean, it would engulf holes where you just couldn’t see from here to there,” said Dave Sibley, head pro at the course.

Large trees on the course were heavily damaged.

In North Andover, Boxford State Forest was closed by the state until further notice. Fire crews said they plan to be there all week to monitor the fires.

“Today, we’ll be a little more offensive. We’ll blow back an area, rake up areas, deep-seeded areas, wetting it down, and again, trying to reinforce those perimeter lines,” said North Andover Fire Chief John Weir.

Local officials said at least two homes were damaged by the flames over the weekend. Three people had to be evacuated.

“We’re going to do water shuttles all day. So basically, they’re going to fill up, drop into the tank, our trucks are going to draft off of them, pull that water. They’re going to go back out, fill up, come back, and do the same thing — constant rotation throughout the day,” said North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe.

An Air National Guard helicopter dropped also water onto the fire.

Two firefighters in Mansfield were injured when a large branch fell on them on Friday.

In Bellingham, crews worked over the weekend to contain a growing fire.

Experts are warning people to stay away from these brush fires, saying they can be harmful to your health.

A critical drought has been declared across the state.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

