A wintry mix that impacted travel early Thursday morning was nothing compared to the infamous blizzard that occurred this time 42 years ago.

The blizzard of 1978 dumped dozens of inches of snow throughout New England, including 38 inches in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Lincoln, Rhode Island got an unofficial report of 55 inches of snow.

Boston received 27.1 inches during that storm, which served as a snowfall record until it was broken in 2003 when 27.6 inches fell.

Many people had abandoned their cars on the highway during the height of the blizzard.

Most of Massachusetts was left digging out of at least 20 inches of snow.

