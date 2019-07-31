(WHDH) — The smell of fast food fries is apparently too much for some delivery drivers to resist.

A recent survey conducted by US Foods found that nearly a third of people who drive for food delivery apps, such as UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates, have taken food from an order.

“We’re sorry to report that sometimes, impulse gets the best of deliverers, and they violate their sacred duty by taking some of the food,” US Foods said in a statement.

Out of the roughly 500 delivery drivers interviewed in the study, 54 percent said they were often tempted by the smell of food they delivered, while 28 percent actually took a bite.

The majority of customers are not OK with drivers taking part of their meals, with 21 percent of them suspecting that this has happened before.

About 85 percent of people reported that they would like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to address this issue.

