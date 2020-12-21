Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts since the shots started arriving at hospitals across the state early last week.

As of Monday night, 26,214 vaccines had been administered to frontline workers, according to a spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now expects to receive 145,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December, a number that has been reduced from 180,000.

Additionally, 104,400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected to arrive at 239 health care sites in the next two days.

Sites that received Moderna’s vaccine on Monday include Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center (2 sites), Brockton Hospital, Worthington Health Center, MGH Charlestown Health Center, CHA Cambridge Pediatrics, Cape Cod Hospital, CHP Health Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, Codman Square Community Health Center, Geiger Gibson Community Health Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Dedham Medical Associates- Dedham, Dimock Community Foundation, Inc, Dothouse Health, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Emerson Hospital- Pharmacy, Reliant Medical Group- Shrewsbury PE, Falmouth Hospital, Fitchburg Community Health Center, Greater Lawrence Community Health Center, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, Inc.

A weekly vaccine dashboard is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

