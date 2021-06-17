BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated Bay State residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

As of June 12, there have been 3,791 cases of COVID-19 among 3,720,037 fully vaccinated residents across the Commonwealth, which breaks down to 0.1 percent of vaccinated people, the DPH said in a statement.

Vaccinated residents who have had a known exposure should seek testing if they develop even mild symptoms, health officials said.

“Testing to identify current infection remains critical to control of COVID-19,” the DPH added. “The number of COVID-19 cases in MA is low right now and it is important to continue to take appropriate public health action to keep that number low.”

On Thursday, just 82 new cases of the virus were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)