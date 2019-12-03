Nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment clearing roads in Mass. during major snowstorm

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are busy plowing the roads across New England as a multi-day storm dumps more than a foot of snow in some towns.

Gov. Charles Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads.

Worcester received more than 10 inches of snow on Monday, as well as a few more inches as of Tuesday morning.

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. says a parking ban remains in effect.

“If you’ve put your car in one of the city garages, you can leave it there free of charge so you can comply with the parking ban,” he said. “We want to get as close to curb to curb in the plowing operations.”

Classes at Worcester Public Schools were canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)