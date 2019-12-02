Nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment clearing roads in Mass. during major snowstorm

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are busy plowing the roads across New England as two-day storm dumps more than a dozen inches of snow in some towns.

Gov. Charles Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads.

State troopers have lowered the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike to 40 mph.

In Worcester, 7 inches of snow had fallen as of 5 a.m.

A parking ban has been implemented in the city and schools have been canceled.

