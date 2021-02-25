Nearly 4,000 vaccinated at Reggie Lewis Center

Boston officials are “eager” to partner with the state as it assumes management of the vaccination site at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Center on Thursday, the city’s chief of health and human services said.

State officials tapped CIC Health, which also runs the mass vaccination programs at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to expand the Reggie Lewis operation.

CIC Health said it will have the capacity to administer 800 Pfizer shots per day from the Reggie Lewis Center with plans to “ramp up to 2,500 daily appointments within about a month.”

Half the site’s appointments will be reserved for priority booking for residents of “Roxbury and surrounding communities.”

So far, Boston health and human services chief Marty Martinez said during a press conference, close to 4,000 people have been vaccinated at the Reggie Lewis center.

He said 45 percent of those were people of color and 55 percent Boston residents, with Roxbury as the most-represented of the city’s neighborhoods.

“IT was really, really important for the city to put resources in to make sure that we’re creating access locally, and that’s what we tried to do there,” he said.

