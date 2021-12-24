Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled following the death of a 2-year-old child.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, announced Wednesday the recall of 39,000 bunk beds with angled ladders due to serious entrapment and strangulation hazards to children.

A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder, according to the CPSC.

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can reportedly move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted. This can create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame, allowing for children to get trapped in the gap and strangle to death, the CPSC said.

Three models of the Angel Line Bunk Beds are included in the recall:

Model Name Model Numbers Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67 Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75 Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed 71420-21 and 71420-75

The model number is printed on a label on the headboard/footboard of the upper bunk.

The bunk beds were made in Vietnam and imported by Longwood Forest Products of Pennsville, New Jersey.

They were sold online at Amazon, OJCommerce, Walmart, and Wayfair from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 and $330.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bunk beds, block their children’s access to the bunk beds, and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the ladders.

Angel Line can be reached by phone at 844-542-0694, by email at repairkit@angelline.com, or online at www.angelline.com/bunkbedrecall.

