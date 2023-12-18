Residents woke up to a stormy start of their weeks Monday, with heavy rains and strong winds blasting southern New England.

Gusts of as fast as 60 to 70 miles per hour were forecast for Monday morning, with peak intensity expected from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

There is the potential for both inland flooding from the rain and minor coastal flooding from the wind, as well as possible power outages from downed trees and tree limbs.

“Once the storm arrives if you are traveling please stay as far away from our crews as possible if you see them out so they have the space they need to safely do their work and make repairs,” said William Hinkle of Eversource Energy. “If you come across any downed lines, always stay as far away from those as possible as well and report them immediately to 911 and give us a call.”

As of 7:50 a.m., there were nearly 50,000 power outages reported statewide according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Public transportation is also affected, with all Charlestown Ferry service cancelled Monday morning. Multiple trips to and from Hingham via ferry have also been cancelled, per the MBTA.

All Charlestown Ferry Service has been cancelled this morning due to high winds. Several trips to/from Hingham have been cancelled as well. For more information visit https://t.co/SnTlocbt5B — MBTA (@MBTA) December 18, 2023

