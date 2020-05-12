Nearly $40K raised for youth who quit Mashpee ice cream after harassment from customers

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fund set up for a young woman who quit working at a Mashpee ice cream parlor because of harassment during its re-opening raised nearly $40,000, the parlor’s owner said.

The Polar Cave had shut down for in-restaurant service because of the coronavirus like all eateries across the state, and owner Mark Lawrence tried to operate a take-out service for online orders only last Friday. But would-be customers showed up to demand ice cream, and yelled at Lawrence and his servers.

“F-bombs were flying like snowflakes,” Lawrence recalled.

A 17-year-old quit because of the harassment after working at the store for three years. Lawrence said she was an exemplary employee.

“She’s always been one of the most hardworking, kindhearted employees, been a favorite of our regulars,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Lawrence set up a GoFundMe account for the worker and within 24 hours it had raised $38,540 before Lawrence closed it down, thanking all who donated.

