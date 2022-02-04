BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly half of children ages 5 to 11 years old living in Massachusetts remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state’s latest data.

About 250,900 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

This age group has the highest unvaccinated population in the Bay State.

The percentage of children ages 5 to 11 across the United States, excluding Texas, who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 31 percent, according to the Mass. DPH.

The Pfizer vaccine was recommended for children ages 5 to 11 back in November 2021.

