BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly half of children ages 5 to 11 years old living in Massachusetts remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state’s latest data.
About 250,900 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported Thursday.
This age group has the highest unvaccinated population in the Bay State.
The percentage of children ages 5 to 11 across the United States, excluding Texas, who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 31 percent, according to the Mass. DPH.
The Pfizer vaccine was recommended for children ages 5 to 11 back in November 2021.
