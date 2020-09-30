More than 50K without power as strong wind gusts whip parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 50,000 people are without power after strong wind gusts and soaking rain battered parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

As of 10:45 a.m., 53,882 residents in communities across the state were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map.

The power outages also led to connectivity issues for students who are learning remotely,

Brockton Public Schools announced that all absences due to outages would be excused. In Kingston, officials cancelled remote learning for the day for students at Silver Lake Regional High School and Silver Lake Regional Middle School.

Gusts throughout the morning reached more than 60 mph in parts of eastern and central Massachusetts before they began to die down shortly before 10 a.m. Many other areas saw gusts between 35-45 mph.

The winds toppled trees and downed power lines in many communities.

In Dedham, a tree limb crashed down on power lines on River Street, knocking out power to dozens of homes.

Trees also blew over in Hanover, Boston, Milton, Framingham, and Lexington, among dozens of other communities.

Large tree down across the road on Dwelley Ave. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tZuoUgiGR3 — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) September 30, 2020

Part of the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury was also closed after a large tree snapped and fell across the road near Home Depot.

Multiple utility poles crashed to the ground in Canton, sparking a small fire on Pleasant Street near Sherman Street.

Avoid Pleseant St. at Sherman St. Multiple poles down! pic.twitter.com/qIicOND9Hr — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) September 30, 2020

Motorists were also being urged to use caution on the roads due to wet leaves.

Points outside of Interstate 495 were forecast to see up to an inch of rain. Areas inside I-495 were expected to get about a half-inch of rain.

The rain will start to taper off by late-morning and things will begin to dry out by the early afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the day.

Rain chances today are highest through mid morning. Drying out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/67QLL4a0jc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Rain totals adding up. Over 0.50" so far for some towns and cities. pic.twitter.com/jTBp5LHQRJ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Strongest gusts 6-9am… gusts 40-55mph widespread across eastern and central Mass. Isolated power outages, downs tree limbs and lots of leaves in the streets. pic.twitter.com/3jbcobY3QS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

