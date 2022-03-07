WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for most of much of Massachusetts Monday night as a system of fast-moving storms moved through.

The warning was issued for Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk and extended for Worcester County until 11:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was originally issued for Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex and Worcester and expired around 10:30 p.m. as the storms pushed east.

Nearly 6,000 homes and businesses reported that they were without power as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The storm is due to clear out by midnight and bring cooler air in for Tuesday when highs are only expected to reach into the 40s.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour have been detected in some areas. A wind advisory has been put in place for much of the state until around 5 a.m. as that cool air rushes in.

This line moving through producing 60mph gusts and damage across several states. Every icon is a wind or wind damage report. Plenty of tree limbs and power lines down. If you have a garage, pull the car inside tonight. And stay away from any power lines and assume they're live. pic.twitter.com/OP5GA9G4EZ — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 8, 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning pushed east again to the coastline and now includes Boston. pic.twitter.com/xwp3T6mH0L — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 8, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)