BOSTON (WHDH) - Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights across the U.S. Sunday, including at Logan Airport, officials said.

Airline officials said they canceled some flights due to staffing problems and others because of severe weather in other parts of the country.

At Logan, 51 flights in or out of the airport were canceled and 154 flights were delayed.

