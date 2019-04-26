Nearly 7,000 rocking sleepers recalled due to reports of infant deaths

(WHDH) — Kids II is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers that were sold at major retailers across the country following five infant fatalities, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

The fatalities are said to have occurred in the sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

The sleepers were sold at Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019.

A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:

Style Number

 Product Name

10081

 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126

 Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy

10127

 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178

 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289

 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292

 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320

 Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb

10380

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568

 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729

 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888

 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley

10890

 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington

11021

 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022

 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063

 Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley

11164

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171

 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357

 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429

 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714

 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders

11792

 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan

11894

 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN

11895

 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI

11962

 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn

12115

 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display

60130

 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131

 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163

 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328

 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401

 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635

 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
All cloth component parts of the models identified above

 

