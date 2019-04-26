Nearly 7,000 rocking sleepers recalled due to reports of infant deaths

(WHDH) — Kids II is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers that were sold at major retailers across the country following five infant fatalities, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.
The fatalities are said to have occurred in the sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained.
Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.
The sleepers were sold at Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019.
A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:
|
Style Number
|Product Name
|
10081
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|
10126
|Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy
|
10127
|Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
|
10148
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
|
10178
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|
10289
|Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
|
10292
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
|
10320
|Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb
|
10380
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
|
10568
|Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
|
10729
|Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
|
10872
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
|
10888
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley
|
10890
|DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington
|
11021
|Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
|
11022
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
|
11063
|Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley
|
11164
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
|
11171
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
|
11357
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
|
11429
|Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
|
11714
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders
|
11792
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan
|
11894
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN
|
11895
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI
|
11962
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn
|
12115
|Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display
|
60130
|Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
|
60131
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|
60163
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|
60327
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
|
60328
|Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
|
60331
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
|
60401
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
|
60600
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
|
60635
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
|All cloth component parts of the models identified above
