Nearly 8,000 Mass. residents without power as state feels first effects of Isaias

(WHDH) — Nearly 8,000 Massachusetts residents are without power Tuesday afternoon as the state feels the first effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

A tornado watch is in effect the Bay State until 9 p.m. as fast-moving thunderstorms churn across New England.

As of 3:30, 7,955 homes and businesses were without power with the majority of those outages clustered in Western Mass., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The community of Alford is experiencing a near town-wide outage.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to stay home if possible and to use caution while on the roads.

National Grid and other utilities across the Commonwealth are preparing quickly and safely respond to any power outages that arise.

Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

