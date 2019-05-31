Nearly $800M up for grabs in weekend Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost $800 million will be up for grabs during this weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is estimated to be $444 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $350 million.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $281.1 million, while the cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $221.0 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit March 12, when a $50 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Missouri.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 19th since the jackpot was last hit March 27, when a $768.4 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Wisconsin.

