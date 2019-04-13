Nearly 850 in Cambridge without power after transformer fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A transformer fire knocked out power in Cambridge impacting nearly 850 residents.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a transformer fire on Green Street around 10 p.m. Saturday found heavy flames tearing through a utility pole.

About 836 customers are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Eversource employees are on scene working to repair the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

