(WHDH) — A passenger arriving on a flight from Ghana to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey had nearly nine pounds of bush meat seized by United States Custom and Border Protection.

The passenger, a United States citizen, declared the meat to CBP agriculture specialists.

The Center for Disease control identified the meat as bush meat and advised CBP to seize and dispose of the food, according to CBP.

“CBP Agriculture Specialists made critical interceptions of these prohibited animal products and stopped them from entering the United States before they could potentially cause grave damage to our agricultural and economic vitality,” said Troy Miller, Director, Field Operations, New York Field Office.

Animal disease outbreaks are a threat to the United States that can adversely affect public health, cause global trade halts, and destabilize the economy and our nation’s food supply, CBP said.

Bush meat is derived from non-human primates, bats, civets, or African rodents, which are potential vectors of human diseases, according to the CDC.

