PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 900 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been linked to a recent virus outbreak in Provincetown, town manager Alex Morse announced Thursday.

Surveillance efforts have identified additional cases associated with the cluster that prompted the popular Cape Cod tourist town to issue a public health advisory earlier in the month, Morse said in a statement.

As of July 29, 882 cases were said to be associated with the outbreak, up from the 830 people who previously tested positive for the virus after people flocked to the town over the Fourth of July weekend.

Of those cases, 531 are Massachusetts residents, including 220 who reside in Provincetown. The remainder of people who tested positive reside in other states.

A total of seven hospitalizations have been linked to the cluster. There have been no deaths.

Morse noted that 74 percent of the cases are among vaccinated people and that 87 percent are men with a median age of 40.

The Provincetown Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to reinstate an indoor mask requirement at an emergency meeting Sunday due to the increase in cases.

The highly contagious Delta variant has also been detected in the area.

Boston has recommended anyone who has traveled to Provincetown in the last few weeks to isolate until they get tested.

