Nearly every Mass. coronavirus death was patient with underlying medical condition, data shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly every coronavirus-related death in Massachusetts has been a patient with an underlying health condition or previous hospitalization, Massachusetts health data shows.

Data from deaths following completed investigations indicate 98.1 percent (1,289) of people with underlying conditions who contracted the disease — such as chronic lung disease, serious heart ailments, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or liver disease — have died from coronavirus.

Individuals who have been hospitalized at any point in time are also dying at an alarming rate. Fifty-nine percent (1,777) of the state’s 3,003 total deaths include people who have spent time in the hospital prior to contracting coronavirus.

The data also shows that males and females are equally susceptible to getting infected. There have been 1,503 females (50.3 percent) who have died from coronavirus. It has claimed the lives of 1,487 (49.7% percent) males.

Those who are 80 years of age or older have been dying at the highest rate. There have been 1,905 (63 percent) reported deaths in that age group.

Middlesex County has recorded the most deaths with 700 fatalities.

