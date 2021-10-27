ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly half a million customers are without power as a fall nor’easter lashes Massachusetts.

More than 489,000 customers were without power as of 11 a.m., according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

This comes as whipping winds topple trees and power lines throughout the state.

Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon says crews are placed in high-impact areas and are ready to start making repairs as soon as it is safe.

“It’s not safe to put the buckets up in the air with hazardous strength gusts,” he wrote on Twitter.

A high wind warning remains in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, while parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Essex counties are under a wind advisory.

The highest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of 6 a.m. were in Edgartown at 94 mph, followed by Scituate at 87 mph, Duxbury at 84 mph, and Dennis at 84 mph.

