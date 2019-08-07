(WHDH) — The amount of Americans who use digital assistants is reportedly on the rise.

Juniper Research found that 2.5 billion people worldwide used voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, in 2018.

This number is projected to rise to 8 billion by 2023.

A recent survey conducted by the research organization showed that 47 percent of respondents in the United States own a digital assistant, while 33 percent said they plan on buying one within the next three years.

The firm also discovered that 69 percent of voice assistant owners use their device every day.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)