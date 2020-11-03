BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly half of registered voters in Massachusetts voted early in the 2020 general election.

The state received 2,342,945 ballots from voters who either voted by mail or voted early in-person, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

This is 48.9 percent of all registered voters in the Bay State.

A total of 1,384,454 ballots were returned by mail and 968,491 were cast early in-person, the office added.

Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday and received by local election officials no later than 5 p.m. on Friday can still be counted in the general election.

In-person voting on Election Day takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Massachusetts.

