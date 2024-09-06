BOSTON (WHDH) - Train service between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations shut down Friday, the start of a suspension set to last for more than three weeks.

The shutdown will continue until Sept. 29 while crews work to repair 18 miles of track.

T officials said the work will allow them to remove 20 speed restrictions along the Red Line and improve round trip travel times by as much as 24 minutes.

Beyond removing speed restrictions and improving travel times in the short term, the MBTA in a statement said planned track improvements will “lay the groundwork for the MBTA’s goal of raising current Red Line train speeds above current speeds where possible.”

“At the end, they will see that the speed restrictions will be gone,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “They will have a smooth trip, a safe trip, and a faster trip than ever.”

Free shuttle buses will be making stops at Braintree, Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston, North Quincy and Ashmont stations during the upcoming shutdown. There will be no shuttle at JFK/UMass.

In addition to shuttles, the T has announced fare-free service on the Commuter Rail’s Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush lines for the length of the Red Line shut down. The MBTA said there will be additional personnel at area Commuter Rail stations during morning and evening rush hour periods.

There will also be extra coaches on the Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush lines to accommodate additional ridership.

Though the T said riders are “strongly encouraged” to use the Commuter Rail, it will not be an option during the weekends of Sept. 7 and 8 and Sept. 14 and 15 when shuttle buses will also replace Commuter Rail trains.

Beyond the Red Line’s Braintree branch, the T said it plans to increase subway service on the Ashmont branch during the shutdown to maintain train frequency between JFK/UMass and Alewife stations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)