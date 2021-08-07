(WHDH)–The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska has an adorable new addition!

A baby giraffe was born to first-time mom Betty on Monday, officials said. The calf stood on his own after just one hour.

The species is considered endangered, with less than 15,000 left in the wild.

The pair is currently being kept separate from the herd, but are slated to join the others soon.

The zoo plans to hold an auction later this year to name the calf.

