TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Hockey has launched an online reporting system as part of its zero tolerance policy after a brawl involving parents and athletes broke out at a youth hockey game in Tewksbury last weekend.

This comes after officers responded to reports of a fight at the Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street around 4 p.m. last Saturday learned that an altercation broke out among the players at the end of a U18 game between the Boston Junior Rangers and New England Knights, according to Tewksbury police.

Massachusetts Hockey suspended the teams for the rest of the season as a result of the incident, officials said. Additionally, four parents have been suspended from attending games or practices.

“There’s no tolerance for fighting for the start but parent interaction is not acceptable, we have a zero tolerance policy,” said a Massachusetts Hockey spokesperson.

The online reporting system will allow people to report violations by parents and spectators.

Violations include obscene or vulgar language, taunting players, coaches, officials or other spectators, and throwing objects.

In a statement announcing the launch of the reporting system, Massachusetts Hockey said “the rink should be a place where coaches, officials and parents can enjoy the competition of youth hockey free from verbal abuse.”

Hockey parents say although they are disappointed by the implementation of the reporting system, but not surprised.

“Sometimes parents don’t know their limits, most do, but there is always those bad apples. Some rules have to be put in place for bad apples,” said Jim Bagtaz, whose son plays hockey.

“I think it is definitely necessary,” added hockey parents Jesse Detris. “I have seen some incidents myself, no concerning him or us, I think it can get a little crazy so probably a good thing.”

