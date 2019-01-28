(WHDH) — Fresh nectarines and peaches sold at Market Basket stores in Massachusetts are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York announced the recall of 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Massachusetts was not impacted by the plums recall.

Consumers who purchased the products are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Others could experience short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The organism can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant woman.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

