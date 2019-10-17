Need cash? Company will pay you to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

(WHDH) — In need of some extra cash? One company is looking to pay a superfan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days in an effort to build hype for the new Disney+ streaming service.

Reviews.org is looking to pay a Disney fanatic $1,000 to watch 30 of their favorite films leading up to the launch of the streaming service on Nov. 12.

In describing an ideal candidate for the gig, the company wrote, “Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out ‘Let It Go’? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!”

The application process is easy. Those who are interested have to fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of their favorite Disney movie.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

The company is accepting applications until Nov. 7.

For more information, click here.

