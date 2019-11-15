Need cash for the holidays? Company will pay you to watch 24 Christmas movies in 12 days

(WHDH) — In need of some extra cash for your holiday shopping list? ‘Tis the season to make money by watching Christmas movies!

CenturyLink says it’s looking to hire someone to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before the holiday.

The tech company will pay out $1,000 when the feat is complete but whoever is hired will be required to document their movie marathon experience on social media.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 6.

To apply, click here.

