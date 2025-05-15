BOSTON (WHDH) - Needham astronaut Suni Williams gave 7News an inside account of what life was like on the International Space Station.

Thursday was Williams’ first time back in Massachusetts since her unintentionally extended stay in space. She admitted that she misses aspects of life on the ISS.

“Like floating and good hair,” she laughed.

Williams returned to Earth in March after unexpected technical problems turned an eight-day mission into a nearly nine-month marathon in space.

When asked if she could easily see her home state out the window of the space station, Williams smiled and explained that she could see Cape Cod from above.

“It’s not that hard to see Massachusetts,” Williams said.

She said she could even make out Fenway Park.

“We jogged the Charles River all the time when I was a kid, and so I know exactly how the pathway is and then you follow the Charles, where it gets fatter, and right where it necks back down, you can see where Fenway is,” she said. “You just have to know the geography and then you can find it.”

Williams said plans to run the Boston Marathon in 2026.

Welcomed home by Governor Maura Healey, Williams entertained the space-crazed school kids who joined her. She said she hopes they reach for the stars and break the many records she has set.

“Just want to encourage kids to do that and not think that’s out of the realm of their possibilities. It’s definitely at their fingertips,” Williams said.

Earlier Thursday, Williams delivered the Merrimack College commencement address.

